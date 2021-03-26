Previously, we released the 1.5 CSI plugin for the PowerMax array, you can read all about it here but in a nutshell, the 1.5 plugin contained the following features:

Added support for OpenShift 4.5/4.6 with RHEL and CoreOS worker nodes



Added support for Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 7.9



Added support for Ubuntu 20.04



Added support for Docker EE 3.1



Added support for Controller high availability (multiple-controllers)



Added support for Topology



Added support for mount options



Changed driver base image to UBI 8.x



Today, we are releasing the 1.6 version,The CSI Driver for Dell EMC PowerMax v1.6 has the following new features / changes:

Added support for Kubernetes v1.20



Added support for OpenShift 4.7 with RHEL and CoreOS worker nodes



Added support for Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 8.3



Removed storage classes from helm template



The following describes the support strategy for CSI Driver for Dell EMC PowerMax:



The CSI Driver for Dell EMC PowerMax image, which is the built driver code, is available on

https://hub.docker.com/r/dellemc/csi-powermax

and is officially supported by Dell EMC.

The source code available on Github https://github.com/dell/csi-powermax

is unsupported and provided solely under the terms of the license attached to the source code. For clarity, Dell EMC does not provide support for any source code modifications.

A Dell EMC Storage Automation and Developer Resources page is available and includes developer resources, case studies, forums, and other materials. It is anticipated that members of this page will be excellent resources in addressing product issues and concerns. It is recommended this community page be the first page customers use for their product questions prior to contacting Dell EMC Support. For any setup, configuration issues, questions or feedback, join the Dell EMC Container community at

Dell EMC Storage Automation and Developer Resources





Documentation and Downloads



CSI Driver for Dell EMC PowerMax v1.6 downloads and documentation are available on:



Github: https://github.com/dell/csi-powermax

Building

This project is a Go module (see golang.org Module information for explanation). The dependencies for this project are in the go.mod file.



To build the source, execute make clean build.



To run unit tests, execute make unit-test.



To build an image, execute make docker.



You can run an integration test on a Linux system by populating the file env.sh with values for your Dell EMC PowerMax systems and then run “make integration-test“.

Runtime Dependencies



Both the Controller and the Node portions of the driver can only be run on nodes which have network connectivity to a “Unisphere for PowerMax” server (which is used by the driver).



If you are using ISCSI, then the Node portion of the driver can only be run on nodes that have the iscsi-initiator-utils package installed.

Driver Installation

Please consult the Installation Guide



As referenced in the guide, installation in a Kubernetes cluster should be done using the scripts within the dell-csi-helm-installer directory. For more detailed information on the scripts, consult the README.md

Using driver

A number of test helm charts and scripts are found in the directory test/helm. Please refer to the section Testing Drivers in the Documentation for more info.

Documentation



For more detailed information on the driver, please refer to Dell Storage Documentation



