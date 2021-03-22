The OpenManage Integration for VMware vCenter is a virtual appliance that streamlines tools and tasks associated with management and deployment of Dell servers in the virtual environment.



To effectively run today’s data centers, you need to manage both physical and virtual infrastructure. This means using multiple disconnected tools and processes to manage your environment, wasting valuable time and resources.

Dell has created a solution to address this problem while increasing task automation right from within the virtualization management console that you use most, VMware vCenter. The OpenManage Integration for VMware vCenter is a virtual appliance that streamlines tools and tasks associated with the management and deployment of Dell servers in your virtual environment.

OpenManage Integration for VMware vCenter (OMIVV) is designed to streamline the management processes in your data center environment by allowing you to use VMware vCenter to manage your entire server infrastructure – both physical and virtual. From monitoring system level information, bubbling up system alerts for action in vCenter, rolling out firmware updates to an ESXi cluster, to bare metal deployment, the OpenManage Integration will expand and enrich your data center management experience with Dell PowerEdge servers.



If you are new to the OpenManage Integration for VMware vCenter, I highly suggest you start by, reading about it here



Fixes:

1.OMIVV RPM upgrade using proxy fails. If proxy password contains @ character, OMIVV RPM upgrade using proxy fails. Once if you enter the proxy credential in the OMIVV administration console, OMIVV continue to use the same the proxy credentials, even if credentials are disabled. RPM upgrade fails if credential entered in OMIVV administration console is not valid or proxy password contains @ character.

2.OMIVV displays 200002 error indicating the SSL certificate is not valid or InaccessibleWSDLException when:

-The other client plugins (such as Stormagic, Emulex, HCX plugins) are installed at vCenter.

-The vROPS client plugin is removed from vCenter.

3.The Subject Alternate Name (SAN) mentioned while generating the Certificate Signing Request (CSR) is not displayed in the generated CSR.

4.Host credential profile test connection may take longer time and fail with HTTP 500 error. This issue occur due to vCenter password having space.

5.OMIVV 5.2 appliance stops responding on vCenter listener with exception saying too many files open.

6.Unable to perform restore operation in OMIVV because of unsupported special characters ($0) in encryption password.

7.In vCenter linked mode environment, few hosts that are part of cluster are missing in OpenManage Management Pack for vRealize Operations Manager.

8.While performing test operation on the Backup and Restore Settings, OMIVV fails to validate the unsupported special characters used in encrypt backup password.

Enhancements:

1.Support for additional RESTful APIs

2.Support for vSphere 7.0 U2

3.Support for PowerEdge server XE8545

4.Support for stateless Memory Page Retire (MPR) alerting

5.Enhancement in switch appliance to switch between default and current active appliance

6.Enhancement in the Proactive HA feature to support Memory Operating Mode alerting for Advanced ECC Mode, Mirror Mode, Spare Mode, Spare with Advanced ECC Mode, and Dell Fault Resilient.

7.Support for VMware Horizon servers verified

Upgrading the appliance, is very easy, just point to the appliance IP, login to it, go to ‘Appliance Management’ -> Update Virtual Appliance.

You can also download the entire OVA, by clicking the screenshot below

Also, we have recently released the Dell ESXI 7.0 update 2 ISO. The release notes are

ESXi 7.0 U2 Build Number: 17630552



Dell Version : A00



Dell Release Date : 09 Mar 2021



VMware Release Date: 09 Mar 2021



Important Fix/Changes in the build



==================================



– Driver Changes as compared to previous build : yes



– Base Depot: VMware_ESXi_7.0U2_17630552_depot.zip



MD5SUM:-



======



4003a2fd48f2428d9ea18d1aefbf1256 VMware-VMvisor-Installer-7.0.0.update02-17630552.x86_64-DellEMC_Customized-A00.zip



ebceb02085b38ca3bb05579565492d7c VMware-VMvisor-Installer-7.0.0.update02-17630552.x86_64-DellEMC_Customized-A00.iso



49619d9bf1813e32a3fbb67f9b02da58 DellEMC_Addon_7.0.2_A00.zip



Drivers included:-



Intel Drivers:



=====================



– ixgben: 1.8.9.0



– i40en: 1.10.9.0



Qlogic Drivers:



======================



– qcnic: 2.0.53.0



– qfle3: 1.4.8.0



– qfle3i: 2.1.5.0



– qfle3f: 2.1.9.0



– qedentv: 3.40.19.0



– qedrntv: 3.40.18.0



– qedf: 2.2.8.0



– qedi: 2.19.9.0



Broadcom Drivers:



======================



– bnxtnet: 216.0.72.0



– bnxtroce: 216.0.65.0



Mellanox Drivers:



======================



– nmlx5_core: 4.19.70.1



– nmlx5_rdma: 4.19.70.1



– nmlx4-core: 3.19.70.1



– nmlx4-en: 3.19.70.1



– nmlx4-rdma: 3.19.70.1



Dell PERC Controller Drivers:



============================



– dell-shared-perc8:06.806.92.00



Refer the below for more information:



https://docs.vmware.com/en/VMware-vSphere/index.html



VMware ESXi 7.0 Update 2 Release Notes



Please find more details product documents at dell.com/virtualizationsolutions



https://www.dell.com/support/home/en-us/product-support/product/vmware-esxi-7.x/docs



you can download the ISO file from the VMware website, click the screenshot below











