We have just released some new CSI plugins for PowerStore, PowerMax & PowerScale
The CSI Driver for Dell EMC PowerStore supports the following new features / changes:
Added support for OpenShift 4.5/4.6 with RHEL and CoreOS worker nodes
Added support for Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 7.9
Added support for Ubuntu 20.04
Added support for Docker EE 3.1
Added support for Controller high availability (multiple-controllers)
Version 1.2 of CSI PowerStore introduces controller HA feature
• Instead of StatefulSet controller pods deployed as a Deployment
• The user can adjust number of replicas and node tolerations by editing values.yaml
• When multiple replicas of controller pods are in cluster each sidecar (attacher, provisioner,
resizer, snapshotter) tries to get a lease so only one instance of each sidecar would be active
in the cluster at a time
Added support for Topology
Starting from version 1.2, the CSI PowerStore driver supports Topology which forces volumes
to be placed on worker nodes that have connectivity to the backend storage
• This covers use cases where users have chosen to restrict the nodes on which the CSI driver
is deployed
• The driver doesn’t support customer defined topology, users cannot create their own labels
for nodes, they should use whatever labels are returned by driver and applied automatically
by Kubernetes on its nodes
Added support for ephemeral volumes
Since v1.2, the CSI PowerStore driver supports the ephemeral volume workload
• Ephemeral volumes are being specified inside the pod manifest and follow the pod’s lifecycle
• In order to use this feature, the CSI Driver Object must exist in the cluster and support for
ephemeral workload must be specified inside it
NOTE
Ephemeral volume is not a Generic CSI Volume and can only be used as a temporary storage
for a pod. Ephemeral volumes don’t support snapshotting, restoring from snapshot, but they
support expansion.
Added support for mount options
Changed driver base image to UBI 8.x
The CSI Driver for Dell EMC PowerStore image, which is the built driver code, is available on
https://hub.docker.com/r/dellemc/csi-powerstore
and is officially supported by Dell EMC.
You can watch a demo, showing all the new capabilities, below
CSI driver for Dell EMC PowerScale v1.4 has the following new features / changes:
Added support for OpenShift 4.6 with RHEL and CoreOS worker nodes
Added support for Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 7.9
Added support for Ubuntu 20.04
Added support for Controller high availability (multiple-controllers)
Added Topology support
• As part of CSI Driver NodeGetInfo, we check connectivity with backend
PowerScale cluster, and if connection is successful, we return labels as part of
NodeGetInfoResponse.
Added support for CSI Ephemeral Inline Volumes
Volumes provided by an external storage driver in Kubernetes are persistent.
• There are also use cases for data volumes whose content and lifecycle is tied to a
pod.
• Such volumes need to be created together with a pod and can be deleted as part
of pod termination (ephemeral)
• They get defined as part of the pod spec (inline).
Added support for mount options
Enhancements to volume creation from data source
Volume(RW) creation from snapshot and from another volume
• Preserves file ownerships
• Uses ssh for data copy
• ssh port needs to be enabled
• Requires ISI_PRIV_LOGIN_SSH privilege for user
• Volume(RO) creation from snapshot
• preserves file ownership
• faster creation time
Enhanced support for Docker EE 3.1
The CSI Driver for Dell EMC PowerScale image, which is the built driver code, is available on
https://hub.docker.com/r/dellemc/csi-isilon and is officially supported by Dell EMC.
The CSI Driver for Dell EMC PowerMax v1.5 has the following new features / changes:
Added support for OpenShift 4.5/4.6 with RHEL and CoreOS worker nodes
Added support for Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 7.9
Added support for Ubuntu 20.04
Added support for Docker EE 3.1
Added support for Controller high availability (multiple-controllers)
Added support for Topology
Added support for mount options
Changed driver base image to UBI 8.x
The CSI Driver for Dell EMC PowerMax image, which is the built driver code, is available on
https://hub.docker.com/r/dellemc/csi-powermax and is officially supported by Dell EMC.
