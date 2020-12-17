I blogged about RP4VMs many times in the past, if you are new to this software based replication engine, I highly suggest you start by reading about it here

In this new .1 release, we have done some improvements to the scaling and the HTML5 UI”

Scale Improvements

• Maximum number of Consistency Groups increased to 512

– Maximum of 256 CGs are supported up to this release

• Requires minimum of 3 vRPAs of the silver profile – 4 vCPUs / 8GB RAM

• Each vRPA can own up to 256 CGs

• Optimizations were introduced for group sets containing 512 CGs

• Optimizations for multiple concurrent protect operations

• Other scale limits remain unchanged



Test and Promote

• In the flex plugin, it’s possible to failover or recover production based on image

currently being accessed

– Depicted by the option to use current image in the failover/recover prod wizard

• The H5 plugin in 5.3 did not have the option so in order to promote a current test

operation to failover/recover prod, the test would need to be stopped

• The H5 plugin in 5.3.1 have been enhanced to allow to promote a test operation to

failover or recover production

– Through the recovery activities screen

• The enhancement is major as it reduces RTO as the user does not need to stop

the test and promote it to failover or recover production

– In a case that an actual disaster/ malfunction occurs

– Wrong flow was selected – Test instead of Failover / Recover Production

• Test and Promote can also be executed via the new RESTful API as well







Failover – Start Transfer

• Upon Failover, transfer is started towards the former production copy

• In other words, RP4VMs always attempts to start transfer upon failover, even if the

former prod site is down

• Up until 5.3.1, the user had no control over transfer

• 5.3 H5 plugin / new RESTful API and Flex plugin of all versions have always started

transfer

• Legacy API has an option to prevent that start transfer

• In RP4VMs 5.3.1, there is now an option to prevent that start transfer

• In the H5 plugin under Recovery Activities

• In the new RESTful API by the startTransfer query parameter

• Transfer would be started by default







H5 Plugin Improvements

• User selection of items per page is now made consistent across screens

• For instance, if the user selects 50 items per page in the Consistency Group screen, it would be 50 items per page

when the screen is changed to say, Protected VMs

• Adding search option to the journal datastores and target ESXi cluster drop down lists to the

Protect VM screen







Clarity and Angular updates yields in look and feel changes, mainly for table views











• No longer showing VMs (like vRPAs) that cannot be protected







Miscellaneous

• RP4VMs 5.3.1 is FIPS compliant

– Pending further testing and qualification

• TLS 1.2 is now the default in new installs and upgrades

– 1.1 is disabled but can be enabled via the boxmgmt CLI

• Security fixes for plugin server and vRPAs

• General fixes for vRPA, splitter and plugin server (plugin and API)

• Same supported versions of vSphere as RP4VMs 5.3

– vSphere 6.5 and later, including 7.0U1

– H5 plugin supported in vSphere 6.7U1 and later



Documentation and Training

Patches, Downloads, Utilities, and Licensing Information:

Link to Product Support Page

Technical Documentation and Product Advisories:

Link to Product Support Page

Demos, Videos, White Papers: Link to Technical Marketing Engineering RecoverPoint for VMs Page



