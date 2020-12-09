The reserved IP address are also available to discover other appliances

After discovering PowerStore users can start the initial set up using this temporary IP address, and then they can switch to the management IP after configuration.

In addition to discovering PowerStore with a direct connection or remotely with the Discovery Tool, you now have the option to discover PowerStore using reserved IP addresses.

Import

Agentless import of external storage to a PowerStore cluster This feature is independent of the operating system and the multipathing solution on the host, and the front-end connectivity between the host and the source system. Agentless import does not require the installation of host plugin software on the host, however, you do need to reconfigure the host application to work with the new PowerStore volumes. Only a one-time host application downtime is required prior to the migration. The downtime only includes renaming or reconfiguring the host application, file systems, and datastores to the PowerStore volumes. Only an iSCSI connection is supported between the source system and the PowerStore cluster. For Dell PS source systems, all the connections between the hosts and the Dell PS source system and between the hosts and the PowerStore cluster must be iSCSI. For Dell SC, or Dell EMC Unity, VNX2, XtremIO X1, XtremIO X2 source systems, the connections between the hosts and the Dell SC, or Dell EMC Unity, VNX2, XtremIO X1, XtremIO X2 source system and between the hosts and the PowerStore cluster must be either all iSCSI or all Fibre Channel (FC). For detailed information about this feature, see the Importing External Storage to PowerStore Guide on https://www.dell.com/powerstoredocs . For the most up-to-date supported versions of source systems and operating environment for an agentless import, see the PowerStore Support Matrix.