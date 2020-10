A few weeks ago, we released some big updates for the Kubernetes CSI plugin and our storage portfolio, you can read all about it here

PowerScale CSI 1.3







Qualified OpenShift 4.4



Qualified Kubernetes v1.17, v1.18, v1.19



Volume Cloning



CoreOS support







Software Support:



Docker EE 3.1 Support



Qualified with OneFS 8.1, 8.2 and 9.0



Supports RHEL 7.6, 7.7



GitHub – dell/csi-powerscale: CSI Driver for Dell EMC Isilon

You can see a demo how it all works, below

