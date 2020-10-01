Executive summary

Dell EMC™ storage systems address rapid data growth and optimize data-center resources with simple and efficient data mobility to and from public and private clouds. Cloud Mobility for Dell EMC PowerMax offers seamless and transparent movement of application data copies from on-premises to cloud, enabling PowerMax customers to leverage public cloud for agile and economical storage. Archiving and long-term retention are primary examples of how PowerMax customers can leverage Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft® Azure®, and Dell EMC ECS™ for low-cost storage. PowerMax data can be recovered back to the source PowerMax if needed. Archiving to the cloud frees capacity for on-premises PowerMax arrays to support higher priority applications.

PowerMax data stored in the cloud can be made available to an AWS system for secondary processing. For example, a Linux® image can run Oracle® in AWS, which in turn can mount a PowerMax database copy and perform reporting, analytics, or development/test on that database. When the secondary processing is complete, the data can be exported, and the infrastructure can be removed. This ability allows the customer to realize the inherent cost savings of a flexible public-cloud consumption model.



Overview

Cloud Mobility for Dell EMC PowerMax is configured within an embedded guest running on the PowerMaxOS hypervisor. Management of Cloud Mobility is performed using the Embedded Management (eManagement) Unisphere™ for PowerMax. Communication between the embedded Unisphere and Cloud Mobility is through REST API over a PowerMax internal private network connection. More details about the PowerMax hypervisor that also powers Embedded Management, Embedded NAS, and the new Embedded VASA

provider







A single dedicated 4-port 10 Gb Ethernet I/O module is connected to the Cloud Mobility guest to provide external IP connectivity to the cloud providers. These ports can be configured as individual ports or as teams

to provide resiliency, which is recommended.

Cloud Mobility uses the following resources from the PowerMax:

• 2 vCPU

• 4 GB memory

• (1) 4-port 10 GbE I/O Module

• ~180 GB storage space for boot or data volumes

1.1 Supported configurations

The following are requirements for using Cloud Mobility:

• PowerMax storage platform

• PowerMaxOS Q3 2020 release or later

• Embedded Unisphere for PowerMax V9.2 or later

• (1) 4-port 10 GbE I/O module, used by the guest for cloud provider connectivity.

• Dell EMC ECS, Amazon S3, or Microsoft Azure Blob Storage as a cloud storage provider



Cloud Mobility scale

You can have up to 4,096 volumes in the cloud, with a maximum of 32,000 snapshots spread over those

4,096 volumes.

1.3 Cloud Mobility Dashboard

Management of Cloud Mobility is performed on the Cloud Mobility Dashboard in Unisphere for PowerMax

shown in Figure 2. The dashboard is available by selecting a storage system and going to System > Cloud.

The Cloud Mobility dashboard is only available through embedded Unisphere for PowerMax.

The dashboard provides the following:

• View Cloud System Health, Jobs, Alerts, and manage cloud system configuration

• View Cloud Storage Groups

• Configure and view Cloud Providers

• Configure and manage Cloud Snapshot Policies

• Performance chart for Cloud Provider Total Used Capacity

• Performance chart for Cloud Provider Throughput Mbs/sec



