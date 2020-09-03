Earlier this week, together Kenon Ewing & Ian Breitner, we had the pleasure presenting in a two hour sessions at a VMware vmug.



The sessions we presented were around the usage of our storage arrays with VMware TKG, protecting the containers data with PowerProtect and how to best utilize VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF).



The full agenda was



Itzik Reich, Storage options to VMware TKG: (00:00)



Kenon Ewing, Data Protection for VMware TKG with PowerProtect: (31:58)



Itzik Reich, summary of where we are today and how we got here: (56:18)



Ian Breitner: Dell & VMware – Better together, External storage with VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF): (59:53)



The link for the recording can be found below

