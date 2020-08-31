Dell EMC RecoverPoint For Virtual Machines (RP4VMs) 5.3 Is Here!
We have just released the 5.3 version of RP4VMs which is a very big release.
If the acronym ‘RP4VMs’ doesn’t mean a lot to you, let’s have a recap:
RecoverPoint for VMs is a hypervisor-based, software-only data protection solution for protecting VMware® virtual machines.
RecoverPoint for VMs provides both local and remote replication that enables recovery to any point in time. RecoverPoint for
VMs also supports replication to the Amazon cloud. RecoverPoint for VMs consists of the following:
Services Design, Technology, & Supportability Improvements
This release introduces the following new and changed features:
What is RecoverPoint for Virtual Machines?
Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery To Any Point In Time
vRPA cluster high-availability, each VM can be replicated by any vRPA (on any ESXi)
Utilize RecoverPoint Compression & Deduplication
vRPAs can be deployed on separated ESXi clusters than the protected VMs
No data copying when accessing image, just roll the journal, disks are attached to replica
Scroll between point-in time when testing recovery, fastest image access to the latest point in time
Aggregates over multiple RP4VMs systems
What are RecoverPoint for VMs’ Use Cases ?
RecoverPoint for VMs – Overview of Recovery Operations
JAM – Journal Access Module
What’s new in the 5.3 version?
New HTML5 Plugin
Easy to Protect: 1-Click Protection
Easy to Test: 1-Click Test
Easy to Recover: Disaster Recovery
Easy to Recover – Operational Recovery
Automatically resume production replication after recovery
HTML5 Plugin – Protection Policy
Single screen for managing orchestration and replication options
Per-VM startup priority, criticality, scripts and prompts
Allows configuration of replication mode, retention, failover network, Re-IP and more
HTML5 Plugin – VM Protection Policy
Allows to exclude VMDKs
Controls VM-specific settings such as
Disk provisioning
vHW replication
MAC replication for copies on the same vCenter
Protection of newly added VMDKs
RP4VMs 5.3 – Enhancements to Plugin Security
HTML5 Plugin Server VM
Modernized RESTful API
With future API versions
Explore the new API
RecoverPoint for VMs 5.3 – Interactive Demo
http://interactivedemos.democenter.dell.com/v2/Recoverpoint/index.html
RecoverPoint for VMs GitHub Repo (Postman Collection and Protect Script):
https://github.com/IdanKen/Dell-EMC-RecoverPoint4VMs
you can download the full package, by clicking the screenshot below
