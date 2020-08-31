We have just released the 5.3 version of RP4VMs which is a very big release.

If the acronym ‘RP4VMs’ doesn’t mean a lot to you, let’s have a recap:

RecoverPoint for VMs is a hypervisor-based, software-only data protection solution for protecting VMware® virtual machines.

RecoverPoint for VMs provides both local and remote replication that enables recovery to any point in time. RecoverPoint for

VMs also supports replication to the Amazon cloud. RecoverPoint for VMs consists of the following:

RecoverPoint for VMs write-splitter that is embedded in the ESXi hypervisor and enables replication from any storage type to any type of storage.



Virtual RecoverPoint appliances (vRPAs) that manage data replication. A vRPA cluster is a group of vRPAs that works together to replicate and protect data.



A journal that comprises one or more volumes that are dedicated on the storage at each copy in a system to hold the production data history.



vSphere Client plugin that is used for managing VM replication:

The HTML5 plugin is introduced in RecoverPoint for VMs 5.3 to support vSphere 6.7 U1 and later environments. The HTML5 plugin communicates with vRPA clusters through a separate, dedicated HTML5 plugin server. The Flex plugin continues to support environments that use vSphere 6.7 and earlier versions. The Flex plugin communicates directly with the vRPA clusters.



Services Design, Technology, & Supportability Improvements

This release introduces the following new and changed features:

HTML5 plugin : Supported with vSphere 6.7 U1 and later, the HTML5 plugin runs on a separate, dedicated plugin server and includes these improvements: Modernized user interface. Simplified workflows (for example, one-click protection). More functions (for example point-in-time zoom-in). Better performance. New RESTful API : A new REST API offers these features: Simple APIs. Separate plugin server that provides a single API gateway for all vRPA clusters within a vCenter Server or linked vCenter Servers. Improved API documentation with Swagger UI and developer portal: https://developer.dellemc.com/ Better performance. Backward compatibility of the REST APIs with future releases of 5.3 only.



Shared VMDK and RDM support for clustered applications: RecoverPoint for VMs supports the use of shared Virtual Machine Disks (VMDKs) or Raw Device Mappings (RDMs) with these applications:

Oracle Real Application Clusters (RAC) Microsoft Failover Clustering (Windows Server 2016)

vSphere 7.0 support: vSphere 7.0 supports use of the HTML5 plugin and does not support Flex.



VMware NSX-T Data Center support: RecoverPoint for VMs 5.3 supports VMware NSX-T Data Center 2.5.x and 3.0.



NVMe support: RecoverPoint for VMs 5.3 supports Non-Volatile Memory Express (NVMe) controllers with vSphere 6.7 U1 and later, including 7.0.



Improved performance: RecoverPoint for VMs 5.3 achieves performance improvements by use of aggregated vCenter Server APIs, reducing vCenter Server load.



User scripts enhancements: RecoverPoint for VMs 5.3 enables invoking scripts on external hosts according to the type of recovery activity.



What is RecoverPoint for Virtual Machines?

Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery To Any Point In Time

Disaster Recovery and Operational Recovery with VM-level granularity

with VM-level granularity Software Only – Hypervisor based replication solution

Hypervisor based replication solution Any point-in-time recovery per VM

recovery per VM Sync/Async concurrent replication to local & remote copies

concurrent replication to local & remote copies Storage agnostic

Integrated Management & Orchestration with VMware’s vCenter UI

with VMware’s vCenter UI DR to Cloud Replicate VMs to AWS with recovery to EC2/VMC

No Single Point of Failure

vRPA cluster high-availability, each VM can be replicated by any vRPA (on any ESXi)

Minimizing Bandwidth Costs

Utilize RecoverPoint Compression & Deduplication

Flexible deployment

vRPAs can be deployed on separated ESXi clusters than the protected VMs

Fast recovery time

No data copying when accessing image, just roll the journal, disks are attached to replica

“DVR-like” roll-back

Scroll between point-in time when testing recovery, fastest image access to the latest point in time

Modern REST API for ease of automation

Aggregates over multiple RP4VMs systems

What are RecoverPoint for VMs’ Use Cases ?

RecoverPoint for VMs – Overview of Recovery Operations

JAM – Journal Access Module

JAM is a Journal I/O and Repository Access Filter for journal and repository access Available only on new installs of 5.2 or 5.3 No conversion from former access module (when upgrading to RPVM 5.2/5.3)

JAM is auto-installed as separate VIB The VIB is only required on the ESX nodes where the vRPAs reside Automatically deployed during cluster installation and ESXi node additions Would need to be upgraded in the same manner as the splitter is upgraded today

Enhanced behavior with VSAN Initial Journal VMDK no longer limited to 255GB Improved VMDK provisioning time



What’s new in the 5.3 version?

New HTML5 Plugin

Better looking with all modern capabilities Filters, sorting, search Paging Links between screens

Lightweight and Fast

Simpler to use 1-Click protect Simple Recovery Flows Zoom in around an image

Manages all RP4VMs clusters on the vCenter

Fully supported with vSphere 6.7U1 and later (including 7.0)

Uses a plugin server

Easy to Protect: 1-Click Protection

Screen opens directly from vSphere UI

Default values populated for all fields

Modify selection or click “ PROTECT ” RP4VMs will:

PROTECT Automatically discover VM configuration

Automatically create target VM and VMDKs

Automatically create protection resources

Automatically start replicating

Easy to Test: 1-Click Test

Easy to Recover: Disaster Recovery

Default values are populated

Latest PiT and bubble network for target VMs

Latest PiT and bubble network for target VMs Modify selection or click “ START ” RP4VMs will:

START Keep replication and protection during testing

Automatically roll-back target VMs to selected PiT

Automatically set testing network of replica VMs

Apply predefined power-up sequence of replica VMs

Easy to Recover – Operational Recovery

Can utilize any replica copy (local or remote)

Scroll between Points-in-Time

Modify the snapshot data if desired

if desired Production restore to the modified PiT Automatically resume production replication after recovery

HTML5 Plugin – Protection Policy

Single screen for managing orchestration and replication options

Per-VM startup priority, criticality, scripts and prompts

Allows configuration of replication mode, retention, failover network, Re-IP and more

HTML5 Plugin – VM Protection Policy

Allows to exclude VMDKs

Controls VM-specific settings such as

Disk provisioning

vHW replication

MAC replication for copies on the same vCenter

Protection of newly added VMDKs

RP4VMs 5.3 – Enhancements to Plugin Security

Only users with a certain privilege would be able to access the RP4VMs H5 plugin When a user without the privilege launches the plugin, it would error out

The privilege is ‘Manage custom attributes’ (Global.Manage custom attributes) and it can be easily changed/accessed via the vSphere client

HTML5 Plugin Server VM

Adheres to VMware’s best practices for plugins Better scale and performance More robust

Hosts all RP4VMs screens and logic

Auto-discovers RP4VMs systems

Manages all RP4VMs clusters on the vCenter And linked vCenters

API gateway and forwarding Expose self-documented Swagger UI API aggregation across multiple RP4VMs clusters Authentication



Modernized RESTful API

Ease of use Simple object model Recommendation API

High performance Lightweight object model Support Filters, Partials and Sorting

Fully documented Dell EMC developer portal Self-documented swagger UI

Backward Compatible

With future API versions

The new RESTful API co-exists with the previous API (5.2 endpoint)

Aggregation across all managed vRPA clusters For example: GET all protected VMs list in a single API call

Recommendation (protection) API GET response in the same format as POST command expects API auto-completes all missing protection resources

Use nice names and/or IDs

Modern API capabilities. For Example: Use “Filters” in order to output results with specific criteria Use “Partials” to retrieve specific fields instead of the whole object Use “Sorting” to order the response by specific fields



Explore the new API

Swagger UI Connect to plugin server

Developers portal https://developer.dellemc.com



RecoverPoint for VMs 5.3 – Interactive Demo



http://interactivedemos.democenter.dell.com/v2/Recoverpoint/index.html



RecoverPoint for VMs GitHub Repo (Postman Collection and Protect Script):



https://github.com/IdanKen/Dell-EMC-RecoverPoint4VMs

RecoverPoint for VMs 5.3 – Deployment and Protection Demo

RecoverPoint for VMs 5.3 – Simple Protection Demo

RecoverPoint for VMs 5.3 – Advanced Protection Demo

RecoverPoint for VMs 5.3 – Recovery and Orchestration Demo

RecoverPoint for VMs 5.3 – New RESTful API Demo



you can download the full package, by clicking the screenshot below

