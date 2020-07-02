We have just released version 19.5 of our enterprise backup software, PowerProtect.

PowerProtect can backup many use cases but i would like to focus on it’s integration with Kubernetes since this is an area that many of our customers are asking about.

I first blogged about PowerProtect integration with Kubernetes here so i highly recommend you start by reading that post and then come back once you read it and watched the demo..back already ? awesome!

In 19.4, support was provided to restore to the original cluster

• PPDM 19.5 UI, will support restore to another cluster

o Restore to New Namespace

o Restore to Existing Namespace

• Use cases for restore to another cluster

– Upgrade and maintenance downtime in source cluster

– Moving namespaces from Cluster X with lower version to a Cluster Y with a higher version

– Test to Production environment move



Storage Class Mapping

• Storage Class mapping is required

o Config map is created and applied in powerprotect namespace/REST API

o UI support for storage class mapping is planned for 19.6 release

o Create/Edit config map using kubectl create/edit configmap : (data:)



Restore k8 options with PPDM



PPDM capabilities as of today

PPDM users can:

– Connect PPDM to k8s clusters, PPDM will discover all namespaces (PPDM assets) and PVCs

▪ Note: PPDM uses Velero as a part of the implementation. Users, however, do not have to deal with Velero deployments and configuration. PPDM

retrieves the Velero distribution and automatically deploys it on the discovered clusters.

▪ Make sure that the PVCs associated to a pod is of same type, a namespace can have a mix

– Create PLCs for k8s assets

– Backup at the namespace level (ie k8s resources in a namespace and the related PVCs)

▪ Option to exclude PVCs from backups

▪ Adhoc backup support at policy level

– Restore to same or to a copy of namespace using GUI/API, Restore to another

▪ Option to just restore PVCs, or to exclude restore of some PVCs

▪ Restore includes configmap, secrets and other resources that are backed up

• K8s admins can:

– Restore by “kubectl apply” YAML files with backup details

– Use dynamic filters for “self-service”

▪ k8s admins can label a namespace with PLC name, PPDM will apply PLC to this namespace



You can see a demo showing how to restore to a new namespace below

