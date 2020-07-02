We have just released version 19.5 of our enterprise backup software, PowerProtect.
PowerProtect can backup many use cases but i would like to focus on it’s integration with Kubernetes since this is an area that many of our customers are asking about.
I first blogged about PowerProtect integration with Kubernetes here so i highly recommend you start by reading that post and then come back once you read it and watched the demo..back already ? awesome!
In 19.4, support was provided to restore to the original cluster • PPDM 19.5 UI, will support restore to another cluster o Restore to New Namespace o Restore to Existing Namespace • Use cases for restore to another cluster – Upgrade and maintenance downtime in source cluster – Moving namespaces from Cluster X with lower version to a Cluster Y with a higher version – Test to Production environment move
Storage Class Mapping • Storage Class mapping is required o Config map is created and applied in powerprotect namespace/REST API o UI support for storage class mapping is planned for 19.6 release o Create/Edit config map using kubectl create/edit configmap : (data:)
Restore k8 options with PPDM
PPDM capabilities as of today PPDM users can: – Connect PPDM to k8s clusters, PPDM will discover all namespaces (PPDM assets) and PVCs ▪ Note: PPDM uses Velero as a part of the implementation. Users, however, do not have to deal with Velero deployments and configuration. PPDM
retrieves the Velero distribution and automatically deploys it on the discovered clusters. ▪ Make sure that the PVCs associated to a pod is of same type, a namespace can have a mix – Create PLCs for k8s assets – Backup at the namespace level (ie k8s resources in a namespace and the related PVCs) ▪ Option to exclude PVCs from backups ▪ Adhoc backup support at policy level – Restore to same or to a copy of namespace using GUI/API, Restore to another ▪ Option to just restore PVCs, or to exclude restore of some PVCs ▪ Restore includes configmap, secrets and other resources that are backed up • K8s admins can: – Restore by “kubectl apply” YAML files with backup details – Use dynamic filters for “self-service” ▪ k8s admins can label a namespace with PLC name, PPDM will apply PLC to this namespace
You can see a demo showing how to restore to a new namespace below
