At June 25-26, we had the pleasure to present at Tech Field Day, here are the youtube links to the sessions we had

Dell Technologies Executive Kickoff at Tech Field Day PowerUp

Dell Technologies Introduces PowerStore

Dell Technologies PowerStore Deep Dive with Chief Architect Dan Cummins

The session doodles by Barry coombs @virtualisedreal (https://www.techdoodles.co.uk/ )

Dell Technologies Presents PowerFlex at Tech Field Day PowerUp

Dell Technologies PowerFlex Technical Overview and Product Architecture

The session doodles by Barry coombs

Dell Technologies Presents PowerScale at Tech Field Day PowerUp

Introducing Dell EMC PowerScale

Dell EMC PowerScale: Any Data Anywhere

Dell EMC PowerScale: Simplicity at Any Scale

Dell EMC PowerScale Intelligent Insights

Unlocking the Potential of Unstructured Data with Dell EMC PowerScale

Introducing Dell Technologies PowerProtect Data Manager

Dell Technologies PowerProtect Data Manager Overview

Dell Technologies PowerProtect Data Manager Demonstration

The session doodle by Barry coombs

Dell Technologies Cloud Storage Vision

Dell Technologies PowerScale for Google Cloud

Dell Technologies PowerScale for Google Cloud Performance Overview and Demonstration

Dell Technologies Cloud Storage Use Cases

Dell Technologies Cloud Storage Data and Infrastructure Insights

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...

Related