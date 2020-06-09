So far, we have covered the following aspects of Dell Technologies PowerStore: High Level Overview, Hardware, AppsON, vVols, File Capabilities, User Interface , Importing external storage, PowerStore local protection works , remote replication , VMware SRM integration , resource […]
Lastly, on our last post, we covered managing the PowerStore array and applying host best practices, directly from the VMware vCenter UI
Now, that’s all great if you are using the vCenter UI, but what happens if you want to automate it all or use automation as part as your storage provisioning, protection etc flows? That’s where vRealize Orchestrator is coming in.
vRealize Orchestrator is a drag-and-drop workflow software that simplifies the automation of complex IT tasks, and integrates with vRealize Suite and vCloud Suite to further improve service delivery efficiency, operational management and IT agility.
As part of the PowerStore lunch, we have just released the vRO plugin for it, what workflows exist in this version:
Plugin Settings: Add Cluster, Update Cluster, List Clusters, Remove Cluster
PowerStore Discovery: workflows to discover cluster, hosts, host groups, host initiators, volumes and volume groups, volume clones, volume and volume group snapshots, volume group replication sessions, protection policies, replication and snapshot rules, replication sessions
Host and Host Group Management: create host/host group, modify host
properties, add/remove initiators, update iSCSI initiators), modify host group
(properties, add/remove hosts), remove hosts/host group
