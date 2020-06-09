So far, we have covered the following aspects of Dell Technologies PowerStore:

High Level Overview, Hardware, AppsON, vVols, File Capabilities, User Interface , Importing external storage, PowerStore local protection works , remote replication , VMware SRM integration , resource balancer , the integration with an upstream Kubernetes and / or RedHat OpenShift & The integration with VMware Tanzu Kubernetes Grid, CloudIQ , AppSync & Ansible

Lastly, on our last post, we covered managing the PowerStore array and applying host best practices, directly from the VMware vCenter UI

Now, that’s all great if you are using the vCenter UI, but what happens if you want to automate it all or use automation as part as your storage provisioning, protection etc flows? That’s where vRealize Orchestrator is coming in.







vRealize Orchestrator is a drag-and-drop workflow software that simplifies the automation of complex IT tasks, and integrates with vRealize Suite and vCloud Suite to further improve service delivery efficiency, operational management and IT agility.



As part of the PowerStore lunch, we have just released the vRO plugin for it, what workflows exist in this version:



Plugin Settings: Add Cluster, Update Cluster, List Clusters, Remove Cluster

properties, add/remove initiators, update iSCSI initiators), modify host group

(properties, add/remove hosts), remove hosts/host group

Protection Policy Management: create/delete protection policies, create/delete snapshot rules

create/delete protection policies, create/delete snapshot rules Volume Management: create volume, create volume clone, expand volume, modify volume (properties, assign/remove protection policy, modify performance policy), refresh volume, map volume to host/host group, unmap volume from host/host group, delete volume Volume Snapshot Management: create snapshot, modify snapshot, restore snapshot, create clone from snapshot, delete snapshot Volume Group Management: create/ delete volume group VMware Integration: create VMFS datastore for ESXi host/cluster on a new/existing PowerStore volume, expand VMFS datastore with PowerStore volume, modify VMFS datastore (modify backing PowerStore volume performance policy, assign remove protection policy), mount existing vCenter VMFS datastore to additional ESXi host/cluster, mount existing PowerStore volume as datastore to ESXi host, unmount VMFS datastore from ESXi host/cluster, delete VMFS datastore and PowerStore volume for ESXi host/cluster



Plugin Installation



vRO Control Center

https://<vRO server>:8283/vco-controlcenter/config/#/

Plugin Settings Workflows



Add Cluster

List Clusters List all clusters in cache

Remove Cluster

Update Cluster

If cluster has been upgraded/downgraded, it is required to run this workflow.

Plugin Inventory



Cluster

Volumes

Snapshots

Replication Sessions

Volume Groups

Snapshots

Replication Sessions

Hosts

Initiators

Hosts Groups

Protection Policies

Snapshot Rules

Replication Sessions

Plugin Inventory (cont.)



Reload Object to get all properties

Refresh Cluster Object use Get Cluster or Get Clusters workflows

PowerStore Discovery Workflows



Get single object

Get Host, Get Host Group, Get Volume, etc. Get objects

Get Hosts, Get Host Groups, Get Volumes, etc. List names (or Ids) of objects

List Hosts, List Host Groups, List Volumes, etc.

PowerStore Host Operations Workflows



Host

Create Host

Modify Host

Modify Host Name or Description

Modify Host Add Initiators

Modify Host Remove Initiators

Modify Host Update iSCSI Initiators

Delete Host

PowerStore Host Operations Workflows (cont.)



Host Group

Create Host Group

Modify Host Group

Modify Host Group Name or Description

Modify Host Group Add Hosts

Modify Host Group Remove Hosts

Delete Host Group

Protection Policy Operations Workflows



PowerStore Data Protection Operations

Protection Policy Operations

Create Protection Policy

Delete Protection Policy

Snapshot Rule Operations

Create Snapshot Rule

Delete Snapshot Rule

Volume Provisioning Workflows



Volume create, delete, expand

Map volume to host or host group

Unmap volume from host or host group

Volumes and clones handled in similar manner

Modify volume protection and performance policies

Modify volume replication properties

Volume Protection Workflows



Create clones and snapshots of volume

Create clones from a snapshot of volume

Refresh volume from another clone or snapshot in family

Restore a volume from a snapshot

Volume Groups



Limited support for volume groups in 1.0 release of vRO plugin

Creation and deletion of volume groups

Addition of volume to volume group on volume creation

VMFS Datastore Provisioning



Support for standalone ESXi host or ESXi cluster Separate workflows for each class

Create, delete, modify, expand, mount, unmount datastore

Provision a new PowerStore volume as a VMFS datastore

Provision an existing PowerStore volume as a VMFS datastore

Mount and unmount datastore

Assign or change protection policy of datastore

Provision of single volume datastores only Datastore can be dynamically expanded when required



Below you can see a demo showing how to provision a VMFS datastore using the plugin

