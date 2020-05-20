Dell EMC Isilon Cloud OneFS for Google Cloud Platform
Dell EMC Storage, PowerStore, vXflex OS, PowerMax & XtremIO, Virtualization & Containers Technologies
File data is probably the most challenging of the three to get to move to the cloud. File has two big problems with cloud:
The cloud is good at big and slow (object) or small and fast (block). But file often needs to be both fast and high capacity. While in most data centers file data represents 50-80% of all data, in cloud it’s less than 2%.
Today there really isn’t any file storage available that is scalable, performance, or enterprise grade. We have the market leading file product and now we’re bringing it to the cloud.
We partnered with Google to build a GCP native offering based on Isilon. This is Google’s own offering, provisioned through the GCP portal, billed through GCP, and supported by Google.
A managed cloud storage service
Cloud native consumption models
Cloud operation model
Our joint vision with Google is fully cloud enabled storage, months of engineering integration to enable access to Isilon OneFS via the GCP Marketplace
Combining a reliable cloud compute platform (GCP) with high performance scale-out NAS storage
Use Cases:
Combining a reliable cloud compute platform (GCP) with high performance scale-out NAS storage
Leveraging the latest technology for performance and cost-effectiveness
Providing enterprise-class storage in the public cloud
ESG have validates the solution and the performance, which you can view by downloading the below white paper. (click the screenshot below)
You can also see a demo how it all looks (based on an early version..) below
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cURzvhoSIxQ&feature=youtu.be
