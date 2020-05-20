File data is probably the most challenging of the three to get to move to the cloud. File has two big problems with cloud:

Unlike block and object data, it’s often used directly by humans within a local area network. It often has both capacity and performance needs.

The cloud is good at big and slow (object) or small and fast (block). But file often needs to be both fast and high capacity. While in most data centers file data represents 50-80% of all data, in cloud it’s less than 2%.

Today there really isn’t any file storage available that is scalable, performance, or enterprise grade. We have the market leading file product and now we’re bringing it to the cloud.

We partnered with Google to build a GCP native offering based on Isilon. This is Google’s own offering, provisioned through the GCP portal, billed through GCP, and supported by Google.

A managed cloud storage service



A fully integrated, file-as-a-service solution for Google Cloud users



Full fidelity Isilon Experience



A versatile set of file service pricing tiers



Integrated support model

Cloud native consumption models



Automatic provisioning



Billed natively through Google



Proactive monitoring, maintenance, upgrades, and hardware lifecycle management

Cloud operation model



Ordered and managed through GCP

Our joint vision with Google is fully cloud enabled storage, months of engineering integration to enable access to Isilon OneFS via the GCP Marketplace Best of both worlds: Isilon scale out NAS performance connected to the Google Compute platform Take advantage of the existing Google services on your data – with no networking bottlenecks Single support call via Google Expand existing capabilities, grow new capabilities, innovate all without additional investment in your own data center, facilities, people, hardware, engineering and integration Combining a reliable cloud compute platform (GCP) with high performance scale-out NAS storage Isilon customers needing hybrid cloud or cloud-native High-performance compute apps Analytics Life science/healthcare Media and entertainment Disaster recovery to cloud Use Cases: Combining a reliable cloud compute platform (GCP) with high performance scale-out NAS storage Isilon customers needing hybrid cloud or cloud-native High-performance compute apps Analytics Life science/healthcare Media and entertainment Disaster recovery to cloud Leveraging the latest technology for performance and cost-effectiveness Storage cloud service inside GCP Marketplace High-performance Isilon platforms including all-flash Familiar Cloud OneFS interface fully integrated with GCP Highest performance intra- and inter-networking Secured inside colocation space physically and logically Providing enterprise-class storage in the public cloud Bought through GCP Marketplace Configured and managed through GCP portal Fully managed and lifecycled by Dell Managed Services Enterprise white-glove service with SLAs Includes security and standard compliance Cost effective with tiered and capacity-banded pricing Scalable up and down on demand ESG have validates the solution and the performance, which you can view by downloading the below white paper. (click the screenshot below) You can also see a demo how it all looks (based on an early version..) below https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cURzvhoSIxQ&feature=youtu.be



