So far, we have covered the following aspects of Dell EMC PowerStore:

High Level Overview

Hardware

AppsON

vVols

File Capabilities

PowerStore Management Software



Use PowerStore Manager to access, configure, and manage individual PowerStore appliances and clusters.



PowerStore Manager opens to the Dashboard page by default with three categories of information about the manage cluster/appliances. These categories are divided in tabs: Overview, Capacity, and Performance. Many tabs provide interactive filtering with persistent selections, and auto data refresh as status changes.

The Overview tab provides monitoring on critical resources, and a summary of provisioned block and file storage resources. Select a subtopic from these sections, such as Volumes , which is shown on the Example—Volumes tab of this presentation.

The Capacity tab displays information about how much space is being used on the cluster, including savings from data reduction. It also shows an estimate of when the system is due to reach 100% capacity.

tab displays information about how much space is being used on the cluster, including savings from data reduction. It also shows an estimate of when the system is due to reach 100% capacity. The Performance tab displays performance information, as shown on the Example—Performance tab of this presentation.

A summary of the system is displayed:

Block

File (not on PowerStore X)

To display a list of volumes, select Storage > Volumes from the dashboard. To create one or multiple volumes, select Create. Selecting the Volumes widget on the Overview tab of the Dashboard page opens the Volumes page under the Storage section. The Volumes page displays a list of volumes provisioned in the cluster/appliances. Selecting one item of the list displays the volume properties information such as capacity, performance, and host mappings. You can continue to drill down by selecting a volume from the list. This procedure allows you to view information specific to that volume, including: Current usage Historical usage

To make bulk changes to multiple volumes, select the check boxes and then More Actions.

To view a specific area, such as Performance, click the tab.

The Performance tab displays a summary view of the overall system performance on the last hour. You can optimize the view for different intervals and different performance data, such as latency or IOPS.

Data updates automatically. PowerStore CLI



You can manage the PowerStore system using PowerStore CLI (PSTCLI) instead of a GUI interface.

Intended for advanced users who want to run scripts to automate routine tasks.

Supported tasks include: Configuring and monitoring the system Managing users Provisioning storage Protecting data Controlling host access to storage

You can also use it for data exchange protocols, such as SNMP. REST API



REST API is another way to manage the system.

What is REpresentational State Transfer (REST)? A web-friendly API protocol style Follows standard HTTP conventions Commonly used in web services

Use cases: Automated remote management, including replication. DevOps integrations Third-party tool integrations GUI and CLI backend—you can add your own extensions. Uses: Monitoring alerts—low space, performance issues, or hardware failures Historical metrics collection—billing, forecasting Data center integration Adding common storage task options not in the standard UI



Below, you can see a demo of the PowerStore UI

and below, you can see a demo, showing specific volumes related operations

from the demo below, you can see specific performance information

and from the demo below, you can see how to create hosts & volumes

you can also download the white paper by clicking the screenshot below

Like this: Like Loading...

