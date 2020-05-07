What Is PowerStore – Part 6, PowerStore User Interface
Dell EMC PowerStore UI
So far, we have covered the following aspects of Dell EMC PowerStore:
PowerStore Management Software
Use PowerStore Manager to access, configure, and manage individual PowerStore appliances and clusters.
PowerStore Manager opens to the Dashboard page by default with three categories of information about the manage cluster/appliances. These categories are divided in tabs: Overview, Capacity, and Performance. Many tabs provide interactive filtering with persistent selections, and auto data refresh as status changes.
A summary of the system is displayed:
PowerStore CLI
You can manage the PowerStore system using PowerStore CLI (PSTCLI) instead of a GUI interface.
REST API
REST API is another way to manage the system.
Below, you can see a demo of the PowerStore UI
and below, you can see a demo, showing specific volumes related operations
from the demo below, you can see specific performance information
and from the demo below, you can see how to create hosts & volumes
you can also download the white paper by clicking the screenshot below
