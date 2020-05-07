We have just released PowerStore to the world and as such, there are many questions being asked about every aspect of the array and there are a lot!

Below you can see the list of the PowerStore related Webinars for the upcoming months

May 12, 1PM CDT



Introduction to Dell EMC PowerStore



The future of storage is here! Join us for an overview of PowerStore, our new modern storage appliance that provides customers with data-centric, intelligent, and adaptable infrastructure to support both traditional and modern workloads. Built from the ground up to unlock the power of data, PowerStore is highly differentiated from competitive solutions and eliminates the typical tradeoffs in performance, scalability and storage efficiency so that IT organizations can meet the increasing demands of data era.



May 12, 9:00 PM



May 26, 9:00 PM



Dell EMC PowerStore: Technical Deep Dive



Get a detailed view of the PowerStore architecture – including end-to-end NVMe, always-on inline data reduction, unified block/file/vVOL support, container-based architecture and an AI/ML-based Resource Balancer for clusters. Learn how Dell EMC’s revolutionary “data-first” design simplifies IT operations while transforming the agility and mobility of current and new workloads alike.



June 11, 9:00 PM



PowerStore AppsON: Virtualized Applications inside a Modern Storage Platform



Explore the new PowerStore AppsON capability, which enables deployment of data-intensive VMs and applications directly on the appliance. PowerStore brings workloads closer to the data they need, delivering enhanced performance, operational simplicity, and a reduced datacenter footprint – while at the same time supporting applications deployed on external hosts. Learn how AppsON complements existing infrastructure to enable application mobility and consolidation, while maintaining consistent operations across flexible deployment options.



June 23, 9:00 PM



Dell EMC PowerStore: Intelligent Scaling & Migration



Not only does Powerstore independently scale up and scale out, it does so intelligently, automatically discovering new appliances when they are added to a cluster. Learn how PowerStore’s onboard machine learning engine uses intelligent data placement to improve system utilization and performance through the balanced provisioning of new appliance storage volumes. By significantly reducing the IT staff time that’s required to analyze and rebalance volumes, you’re free to manage the rest of your IT infrastructure.



July 14, 9:00 PM



Dell EMC PowerStore: Management & Ecosystem Integration



Whether your IT staff focuses on managing from a storage, hypervisor or application perspective, PowerStore is integrated with all these approaches. This session will review PowerStore Manager, the intuitive and streamlined user interface for the PowerStore appliance and cluster. Learn about the comprehensive GUI functionality as well as CLI and REST API options for system management. We will also discuss PowerStore support for vVols, extensive integration with the DevOps and management environments popular in today’s data center environments, and available plugins for Kubernetes, Ansible, CSI, vRealize Orchestrator and others



July 28, 9:00 PM



Dell EMC PowerStore: Data Mobility, Disaster Recovery, and Business Continuity



PowerStore is a next-generation architecture, but it builds on a broad range of mature services proven across the Dell EMC storage portfolio. Learn how PowerStore extends advanced replication, local and remote data protection, policy-based management and broad ecosystems integrations for business continuity and disaster recovery. The discussion also covers key “Destination PowerStore” capabilities to make migration from other Dell EMC storage platforms simple and quick whenever you decide to add PowerStore to your current environment.



August 6, 9:00 PM



Dell EMC PowerStore: Hardware Overview



PowerStore is designed to take advantage of the performance and economics of the next wave of storage media. At its core, PowerStore is a highly optimized I/O stack with inline data services including deduplication, compression, as well as QOS. With the advantage of integrated data protection, the flexibility to scale-up/down and scale-out, PowerStore delivers industry leading economics and simplicity, with predictable performance as a result.



August 18, 9:00 PM



Dell EMC PowerStore: File-Based Workloads



PowerStore has a robust feature set of native file capabilities so administrators can easily implement a highly scalable, efficient, performant, and flexible solution that is designed for the modern data center. Learn more about how the rich feature set and mature architecture enables support for a wide range of use cases. PowerStore file provides immense value to environments that leverage block, file, or a mixture of both.



August 25, 9:00 PM



Dell EMC PowerStore: Ease of Use & Serviceability



PowerStore takes ease of use and simplicity to the next level, from the built in discovery process for onboarding appliances to the simplified connect home experience and seamless integration with CloudIQ. As applications and workloads become more data intensive, it’s imperative to have powerful monitoring capabilities to quickly analyze issues and provide detailed repair flows, reducing the time spent troubleshooting. With advanced AI/ML capabilities, PowerStore proactively makes recommendations and assists with forecasting, so you can better utilize your time. Join this webinar to learn more about these features and more!







