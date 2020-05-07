Some days ago , Vince Westin held a webcast about PowerMax, one that I highly encourage you to attend

Abstract: Learn all about PowerMax – the world’s fastest storage array. PowerMax delivers unprecedented levels of performance and scale via NVMe-oF, SCM persistent storage, and automated data placement through an advanced AI/ML engine. Also, learn techniques for data consolidation at scale and data reduction to accelerate your business outcomes.

You can watch the webcast on demand by clicking the link below

https://www.delltechnologies.com/en-us/events/webinar/home.htm?commid=399500#webinar=399500

